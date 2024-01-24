Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Realty Income Corp. (O) standing at $54.99, reflecting a -1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.02, reflecting a 2% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 20.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

