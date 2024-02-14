Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $51.39, denoting a -0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 11.69% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.02, signifying a 2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, up 18.26% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.09.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 3.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.