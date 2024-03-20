Realty Income Corp. (O) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Realty Income Corp. (O) ended the recent trading session at $52.44, demonstrating a +0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.71% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.1%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 23.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.25% and +17.36%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.56% decrease. Right now, Realty Income Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.04, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.