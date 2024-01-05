Realty Income Corp. (O) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $57.92, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 5.49% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 1% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, up 20.38% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Currently, Realty Income Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Realty Income Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.19 for its industry.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 2.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.