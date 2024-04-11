Realty Income Corp. (O) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $52.24, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.27% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.65% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 22.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.16 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +4% and +16.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.54 for its industry.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.