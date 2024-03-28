Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Realty Income Corp. (O) reached $54.10, with a +0.61% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 3.36% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting a 5.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.15 billion, indicating a 22.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and +16.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Currently, Realty Income Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.23.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 5.58 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

