Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $74.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

O will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 12.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $479.07 million, up 18.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.31% and +18.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. O is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that O has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.68 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 4.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

