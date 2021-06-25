Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $68.13, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect O to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $447.29 million, up 7.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion, which would represent changes of +2.06% and +13.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. O is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, O is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.56.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.