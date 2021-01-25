Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $60.38, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from O as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 2.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $417.54 million, up 5.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. O is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, O currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.23, which means O is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.93 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

