Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $60.62, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 7.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $393.68 million, up 7.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.6% and +8.72%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for O should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.73% lower. O is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, O is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 5.71 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.