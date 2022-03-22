Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $67.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $686.02 million, up 54.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.03% and +49.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.39.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

