Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $67.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $592.33 million, up 41.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

