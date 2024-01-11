Realty Income Corp. (O) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $59.27, indicating a +0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 1% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.07 billion, indicating a 20.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.5 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

