Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $53.38, indicating a +0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 5.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 26.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $4.88 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and +19.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Right now, Realty Income Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.92.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 5.53 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

