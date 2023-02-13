Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $67.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $853.29 million, up 24.56% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

