Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.08, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $855.56 million, up 24.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.8, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 4.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.