Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $69.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $809.49 million, up 74.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.19% and +56.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.68 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.02.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

