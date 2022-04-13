Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $72.19, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.89% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $761.18 million, up 71.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $3.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.03% and +50.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

