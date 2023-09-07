Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $55.08, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 20.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $4.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.3% and +20.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.14, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

