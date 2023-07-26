Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $63.75, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 2.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $966.92 million, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +2.55% and +17.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

