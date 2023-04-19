Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $61.64, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 3.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $899.87 million, up 11.46% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.59% and +10.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.2, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

