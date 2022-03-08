Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $686.02 million, up 54.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.47% and +49.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.92, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

