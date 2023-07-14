Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $60.82, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $966.92 million, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.55% and +17.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.02, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

