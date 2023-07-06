Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $59.90, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 3.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $966.67 million, up 19.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +2.55% and +17.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.67, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

