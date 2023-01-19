Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $65.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.9% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $853.29 million, up 24.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.36, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

