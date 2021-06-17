Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $68.23, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from O as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, O is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $446.71 million, up 7.74% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.06% and +12.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. O is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note O's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 4.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

