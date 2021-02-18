Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $60.92, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 2.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $417.54 million, up 5.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. O is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, O is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 5.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.83 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

