Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $69.47, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.39% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $808.49 million, up 74.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion, which would represent changes of +8.91% and +56.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 5.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

