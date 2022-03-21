Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $66.58, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $686.02 million, up 54.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.03% and +49.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

