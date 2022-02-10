Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $67.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $592.33 million, up 41.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.96, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

