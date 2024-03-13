Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Realty Income Corp. (O) reached $52.28, with a -1.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 23.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and a revenue of $4.79 billion, representing changes of +4.25% and +17.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.56% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.16, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that O currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stood at 3.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

