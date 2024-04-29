Realty Income Corp. (O) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Realty Income Corp. (O) reached $54.31, with a +1.12% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.1%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.19 billion, showing a 26.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $4.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and +19.52%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. Realty Income Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.36.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

