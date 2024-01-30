Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $55.18, denoting a +0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 4.35% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.02, reflecting a 2% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating a 18.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.1.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.5.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

