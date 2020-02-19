Realty Income Corp. Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) introduced 2020 AFFO per share guidance of $3.50 to $3.56, representing annual growth of 5.4% to 7.2%. The company expects to invest $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in 2020 based on current market conditions.

Fourth-quarter AFFO per share increased 8.9% to $0.86. Total revenue increased to $397.5 million from $342.6 million. During the quarter, the company invested $1.7 billion in 556 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $221.0 million in five properties in the U.K.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.