Realty Income Corp. Earnings Advance In Q4

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $129.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $85.1 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $387.5 million from $342.6 million last year.

