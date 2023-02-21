Realty Income Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $227.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $4.0 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $888.7 million from $685.0 million last year.

Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $227.3 Mln. vs. $4.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $888.7 Mln vs. $685.0 Mln last year.

