Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $62.81, denoting a -0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.23% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.51% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.92%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.34 billion, reflecting a 29.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $5.29 billion, signifying shifts of +5.5% and +29.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% higher. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.56 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

