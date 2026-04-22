Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $63.34, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.86% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.1, marking a 3.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.5 billion, showing a 8.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $6.2 billion, signifying shifts of +3.97% and +7.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% decrease. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stood at 2.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.