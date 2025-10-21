Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) ended the recent trading session at $60.03, demonstrating a -1.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 2.68% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 3, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 6.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.27 per share and a revenue of $5.62 billion, representing changes of +1.91% and +6.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.11.

One should further note that O currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.