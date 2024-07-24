Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $57.26, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.31 billion, up 28.31% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.25% and +28.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.88 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 4.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.84 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.