Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $62.40, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.46% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 29.33% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $5.3 billion, indicating changes of +5% and +29.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Realty Income Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.84 of its industry.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

