Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $57.12, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.06% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 2.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up 9.26% from the year-ago period.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $5.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.39% and +5.85%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. Currently, Realty Income Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.