Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $62.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.98, reflecting a 3.92% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.34 billion, showing a 29.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $5.29 billion, indicating changes of +5.5% and +29.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% higher. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Realty Income Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.21, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that O currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.