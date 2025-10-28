Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Realty Income Corp. (O) was down 1.97% at $59.21. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.07, indicating a 1.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.42 billion, indicating a 6.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $5.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.91% and +6.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.16.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

