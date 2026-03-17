Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.47%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.13% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.77%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.5 billion, indicating a 8.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $6.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.97% and +7.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.28, so one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that O currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.