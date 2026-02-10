Realty Income Corp. (O) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Realty Income Corp. (O) was up +1.28% at $63.90. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 7.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.8%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.08, showcasing a 2.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.46 billion, reflecting a 9.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.27 per share and a revenue of $5.72 billion, signifying shifts of +1.91% and +8.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.24.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 3.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

