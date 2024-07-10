Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $53.58, denoting a +1.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 26.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $5.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.25% and +26.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

