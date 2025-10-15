Realty Income Corp. (O) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $59.46, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.07, marking a 1.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 6.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.27 per share and a revenue of $5.62 billion, signifying shifts of +1.91% and +6.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.8, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 4.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.