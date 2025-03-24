Realty Income Corp. (O) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $56.28, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.28%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.46% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.38 billion, up 9.26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $5.58 billion, indicating changes of +2.39% and +5.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% lower. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.28 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that O currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.