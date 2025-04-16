Realty Income Corp. (O) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O) ending at $57.27, denoting a +0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 0.09% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 2.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.38 billion, indicating a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $5.57 billion, indicating changes of +2.39% and +5.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.62 of its industry.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

